Maharashtra: COVID-19 positive woman delivers girl at civil hospital

Pregnant women

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: A 30-year-old woman, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 disease at the civil hospital here in Maharashtra, delivered a girl through surgery on Saturday, doctors said.

Gynaecologist Dr Kamlakar Mudkhedkar, who was part of a team of doctors who conducted Cesarean Section (CS) procedure on the woman at the COVID care facility, claimed that it was first such case in the state.

Dr. Mudkhedkar, Head of Department, Gynaecology, said that he and his colleagues wore Personal Protection Suites during the procedure which lasted for 30 minutes.

He said they decided to go for the CS as the woman couldn't deliver even five days after her due date.

"We first tried to go for a natural delivery, but as that didn't work, we opted for the CS procedure. This is the first such case in Maharashtra," said Dr. Mudkhedkar.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: 286 new coronavirus cases reported in Maharashtra; tally now at 3,202; death toll at 194

He said the doctors found it tough to operate wearing the suits, but anyway completed the procedure with 30 minutes around 12 noon.

"Working with the personal protective gear was a little tough as it restricts the normal movements," he said.

He said the newborn girl weighs 3.2 kg and healthy.

"Her swab sample has been taken to ascertain whether she has contracted coronavirus infection. Its results are awaited," the gynaecologist said, adding that the woman will remain in isolation for the stipulated period.

