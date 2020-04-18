STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manipur health minister’s one-minute challenge to keep corona anxiety at bay

The minister appealed to the people to film a one-minute video of any constructive activity to give relief to people from anxiety and hypertension due to COVID-19.

Health Minister L Jayantakumar Singh (in white T-shirt) doing yoga along with others (Photo | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Manipur Health Minister L Jayantakumar Singh has appealed to people to film a one-minute video of any constructive activity during the lockdown, share it on social media and then ask two others to do the same.

The basic idea behind this is to give relief to people from anxiety and hypertension due to COVID-19.

Singh urged people to participate in the “challenge” named “Yumda Leisi + Hakchang Phagathansi” (let’s stay home, let’s stay healthy) by creating a video of one minute performing any activity – ranging from yoga to dance or singing or any form of exercise. The challenge entails nominating two individuals to expand the network.

While initiating the challenge, Singh himself performed yoga and posted a video of it on social media.

He told this newspaper that the activities, including yoga, would help improve people’s mental as well as physical health at this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

“My whole idea behind initiating the challenge was to keep people away from tension, hypertension and mental depression. When people learn about a person being taken to a hospital or being quarantined for coronavirus, they suddenly get panicky. So, in order to improve their mental health, I had to come up with this,” the minister explained.

He said when Chief Minister N Biren Singh saw his (Singh’s) video, he started making a similar appeal to the people.

“I have made the appeal also to my ministerial colleagues and MLAs. Apart from yoga, there are many other activities that people can do at home. I said while at home, do something great. I firmly believe the activities will keep people away from tension and hypertension to some extent. They can feel that they are free (from COVID-19),” he added.

