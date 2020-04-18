Maoists in Chhattisgarh set ablaze 4 heavy vehicles engaged in PM Gram Sadak Yojana

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Suspected Maoists on Saturday set ablaze four heavy vehicles, including a JCB loader engaged for construction of roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and culvert at Rajnandagaon district close to the borders of Maharashtra, the police said.

“There were around 8 cadres of Maoists who torched four heavy vehicles owned by the contractor. He was engaged in the construction of culvert barely a kilometre away from Maharashtra border. They left some leaflets alleging the works assigned to him was not being done as per the order and wishes of the people. But it seems there could be an issue of extortion that Maoists usually demand from petty contractors," Rajnandgaon SP Jitendra Shukla said.

He further added that across most of the interior areas of the district the PMGSY project has been successful.

There was no report of workers being threatened at the construction site. Rajnandgaon is among the 14 Maoist-affected districts in Chhattisgarh.