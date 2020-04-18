STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Open flight bookings only based on government's decision: Aviation Minister to airlines

Earlier in the day, Air India said it has opened bookings on select domestic flights from May 4 and on select international flights from June 1.

Published: 18th April 2020 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Hardeep Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Puri (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said airlines are "advised" to open bookings only after the government takes a decision on starting domestic and international commercial passenger flight services.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations," he wrote on Twitter.

"Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the government," the minister added.

Earlier in the day, Air India said it has opened bookings on select domestic flights from May 4 and on select international flights from June 1.

A few days ago, IndiGo had announced that it would start flight operations in a phased manner from May 4.

The private carrier has been taking bookings on select domestic flights since then.

The first phase of the lockdown imposed in the country in view of the coronavirus outbreak was from March 25 to April 14 and the second phase that started on April 15 will end on May 3.

All domestic and international commercial passenger flight operations have been suspended during the lockdown period.

However, cargo flights and special flights authorised by aviation regulator DGCA have been permitted to operate during this period.

A notification on Air India's website said: "In the light of the ongoing global health concerns, we have currently stopped accepting bookings on all domestic flights for travel till May 3, 2020, and on all international flights for travel till May 31, 2020."

"Bookings for select domestic flights for travel from May 4, 2020, and for international flights for travel from June 1, 2020, onwards are open," the national carrier added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
domestic flights Domestic flights ban INTERNATIONAL FLIGHT BAN lockdown LOckdown extension India lockdown
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp