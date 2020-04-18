STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rasogullas, samosas, pan and gutka: Lockdown helplines in UP witness strangest requests

Uttar Pradesh's police helpline recently got a strange call when an elderly person made an 'urgent request' for rasogullas.

Published: 18th April 2020 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Samosas

Samosas. (Photo| Wikimedia commons)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: It's not yet dawn. A helpline set up after the coronavirus outbreak crackles into life.

There are panic calls for essentials like medicines but some callers demand rasogullas, samosas, and even pan and gutka, admit officials.

The chief minister's helpline number 1076 gets a frantic call from Ram Ratan Pal, who suffers from high blood pressure, that his stock of medicines is exhausted.

Officials manning the control room swing into action, arranging their delivery in Lucknow.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Shankar Singh dials the number for food essentials.

The ration is delivered at his doorstep, officials say.

Ram Ratan and Shankar are among the one lakh beneficiaries so far of the CM's helpline.

Uttar Pradesh's police helpline recently got a strange call when an elderly person made an "urgent request" for rasogullas.

The cop who answered the phone thought it was a prank.

But when a volunteer delivered the sweets in Lucknow's Hazratganj, it was found that the man in his 80s really needed them.

He is diabetic and his blood sugar level had dipped sharply.

But reports suggest that many demands may not be that urgent.

Those answering the police helpline 112 have been baffled by requests for betel leaf, gutka and hot samosas (with chutney).

The samosas were indeed delivered.

But the man who made the call had to pay the price, he was asked to clean out a drain.

Police were also not amused by demand for pizza in Rampur, where district authorities are punishing those making such calls, reports say.

Some callers have even asked for liquor.

There have also been reports of house-bound children pleading with the invisible "police uncle" at the other end for chips, cakes, ice cream and pizza.

Trained to enforce law and order, personnel deputed with police response vehicles (PRVs) are now also performing a new role during the nationwide lockdown.

Thousands of them are engaged in providing emergency services sought through the 112 helpline, an official said.

They fulfil demands for food and medicines and look into complaints about shopkeepers overcharging for essential commodities.

There are 35,000 PRVs across the state.

"Since the lockdown started, the PRV jawans have been working round the clock to meet the demands of people calling on the helpline number," Additional Director General of Police Asim Arun, who is in charge of police emergency services, told PTI.

Around 1,100 police personnel man the helpline phones.

"There have also been calls for shifting pregnant women for delivery, and the aged and sick to hospitals.

Policemen working with PRVs have helped them by arranging ambulances," Arun says.

The department has set up the infrastructure for women personnel on helpline duty to take the calls at their homes, the ADG says.

The 112 helpline is also linked to fire and ambulance services and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rasogullas samosas Coronavirus COVID-19 India Lockdown India Lockdown 2.0
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp