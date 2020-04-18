STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Resume toll collection from April 20, Centre directs NHAI

The ministry had suspended toll collection across the country last month after the Centre announced a nationwide lockdown with an aim to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deserted view of National Highway-24 in New Delhi on Sunday during Janata Curfew. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Friday wrote to the National Highways Authority of India directing it to resume toll collection from April 20.

“The MHA order allows a lot of activities from April 20 for commercial and private establishments... It has further been highlighted that user fee collection contributes to the government exchequer and also provides financial strength to the NHAI in terms of budgetary support,” the letter stated.

The letter also urges the National Highways Authority of India to follow the guidelines of the MHA order with regard to exemptions.

“In view of the relaxations provided by the MHA for the inter-state and intra-state movement of all trucks and other goods/carrier vehicles... NHAI should take actions necessary for the compliance of orders. Tolling operations to be resumed on April 20, 2020,” the letter stated.

