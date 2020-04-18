Three men lynched by villagers in Maharashtra on suspicion of theft

By ANI

PALGHAR: Three unidentified people were lynched on Thursday night allegedly by over 100 people who suspected them of theft in Gadchinchle village of Palghar late on Thursday night.

"The preliminary reports suggest that these three had come from Kandivali and were on their way to Surat (in Gujarat). They were declared brought dead at the hospital. About 110 villagers were brought to police stations for questioning," said Collector Kailas Shinde on Friday.

He also said that the villagers can be seen with stones in their hands in a clip of the incident which surfaced later. And that they even broke the windows of the car of the deceased men.

The villagers also attacked the police personnel when they tried to stop them and the personnel sustained injuries in the incident, he said.

An investigation into the case is underway.