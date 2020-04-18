Two men die in Bhandara hospital's isolation ward for COVID-19 cases

By PTI

BHANDARA: Two persons, admitted in civil hospital here in Maharashtra for suspected coronavirus infection, have died, a senior official said on Saturday.

Both the men, aged 70 years and 50 years, were reportedly suffering from ailments like diabetes and cancer.

"We have collected throat swabs of the deceased duo and awaiting results to determine the exact cause behind their death," said Dr Pramod Khandate, Civil Surgeon, Bhandara civil hospital.

The duo were admitted in the isolation ward for COVID-19 patients in the new building of the hospital on April 16 for symptoms like cough and cold, he said, adding that there are 19 people in the isolation ward.

One of the deceased was referred to the government facility from a private hospital, he said.

While one of them died at 10.30 pm on Friday, another breathed his last at 12.30 am on Saturday.

No COVID-19 case is reported from Bhandara district in east Maharashtra so far.