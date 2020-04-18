Two more test coronavirus positive in Uttarakhand, state count touches 42

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Two more persons tested coronavirus positive in Uttarakhand on Saturday taking the state tally to 42.

The two belong to Haridwar. They have a history of contact with Tabhligi Jamaat followers.

On Friday, three persons, including a doctor and a one-year-old child, had tested positive in the state.

Out of 42 corona positive cases, 32 are directly related to Tabhligi Jamaat followers.

Earlier on April 5, Uttarakhand Police chief Anil Raturi had warned Jamaat followers that cases of murder and attempt to murder will be registered against them if they fail to reveal their travel history. So far, more than 200 came forward and requested for medical help.

Till date, seven patients of COVID-19 have recovered from the disease.