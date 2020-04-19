45 Uttar Pradesh districts found lacking in COVID-19 lockdown implementation

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Forty-five districts in Uttar Pradesh have been found to be 'lacking' in the implementation of the lockdown norms.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, in a letter sent to District Magistrates and police chiefs of these districts, including Lucknow, Prime Minister's constituency Varanasi and Gautam Buddha Nagar, has termed their performance as 'unsatisfactory'.

Confirming the report, Awasthi told reporters that district authorities with unsatisfactory performances have been directed to improve lockdown and also prepare themselves for relaxations after April 20.

The report prepared by Awasthi himself, also mentions likely reasons for the poor performance.

In case of both, Lucknow and Gautam Buddha Nagar, for example, it mentions lack of coordination between police and administration as one of the reasons.

Among districts which have performed 'satisfactorily' are Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's home district Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Aligarh, Etah, Hathras, Pilibhit, among others.

Shahjahanpur is also among better-performing ones, while Prayagraj, is among the 'poor'.

The report has been prepared on the basis of different parameters, including the number of COVID-19 patients, attacks on police and medical staff, implementation of lockdown conditions and other medical facilities.

The ACS has sent the report to all the authorities to improve functioning to check the transmission of the disease and follow lockdown protocols.