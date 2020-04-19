Centre denies claims on pension cuts, says no such proposal

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Denying reports of 20 per cent cut in central government pensions as 'false', the Ministry of Finance on Sunday said that there will be no reduction in salaries and pensions.

"It is being reported that a 20 per cent cut in central government pensions is being planned. This news is FALSE. There will be no cut in pension disbursements," said a Finance Ministry tweet.

"It is clarified that salaries and pensions will not be affected by the Government Cash Management instructions," it added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also shared the ministry's tweet.

Earlier in the day, a concerned social media user tweeted regarding the reports on reduction in pensions.

Replying to the tweet, Sitharaman said: "Thanks for approaching for a clarification. There is no cut in pensions."