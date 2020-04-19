STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 cases in Gujarat rise to 1,604, deaths go up to 58

Out of the 228 new cases, 140 were reported from Ahmedabad, taking the tally in the district to 1,002, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Published: 19th April 2020 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, COVID-19, lockdown

For representational purposes. (PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat reported 228 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 1,604.

Five more persons died due to coronavirus, raising the state's toll to 58, a health department official said.

Out of the 228 new cases, 140 were reported from Ahmedabad, taking the tally in the district to 1,002, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Besides, Surat reported 67 new cases, Vadodara- eight, Rajkot- five, Banaskantha and Bhavnagar- two each, and Botad, Chhota Udepur and Mehsana- one each.

Out of fivenew deaths, four were reported from Ahmedabad and one from Surat.

Four of the victims suffered from co-morbid conditions like hypertension, diabetes and kidney ailment.

With this, the total number of deaths in Ahmedabad reached 29, the official said.

District-wise, Ahmedabad has so far reported 1,002 cases, Surat-220, Vadodara-166, Rajkot-35, Bhavnagar-32, Anand-28, Bharuch-22, Gandhinagar-17, Patan-15, Narnada-11, Banaskantha-10, Chhota Udepur- seven, Mehsana and Botad- five each, Kutch- four, Porbandar- three, Dahod, Gir Somnath, Mahisagar, Kheda and Sabarkantha- two each, and Jamnagar, M0rbi and Aravalli- one each.

So far, 94 people have been discharged after recovery.

The state has till now conducted tests on a total28,212 samples.

Out of 1,604 positive cases, 1,452 are active.

Of these, nine patients are on ventilator support, while the condition of the rest is stable, the official said.

"Proactive testing through intensive surveillance in Ahmedabad revealed 140 new cases, including 15 symptomatic and the rest asymptomatic," Ravi said.

