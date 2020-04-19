STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: First batch of 9,600 rapid test kits arrive in Jammu and Kashmir; total cases rise to 350

The rapid test kits help examine whether a person has developed antibodies in their blood stream to fight the novel coronavirus, which indicates whether a person has been exposed to or has COVID-19.

Published: 19th April 2020 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

A Healthcare worker collecting blood sample from a person to test it using rapid testing kit.

A Healthcare worker collecting blood sample from a person to test it using rapid testing kit. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Kashmir has received the first batch of 9,600 rapid test kits as the valley is trying to ramp up testing in its fight to contain the spread of COVID-19, officials said on Sunday.

The rapid test kits help examine whether a person has developed antibodies in their blood stream to fight the novel coronavirus, which indicates whether a person has been exposed to or has COVID-19.

The results of these tests take around 30 minutes.

Doctors and healthcare workers can then determine the number of people who could be infected in a population sample.

ALSO READ | After Maharashtra, Rajasthan uses rapid testing kit to detect coronavirus

The kits would be used in the 83 red zones in the valley on a priority basis to help the administration expand the testing in these designated areas, the officials said.

"We have received the first batch of 9,600 rapid testing kits," Director, Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Samir Mattoo told PTI.

Mattoo said the kits were being dispatched to red zones in the valley and it would be distributed to each such containment zone.

The kits provide the results on the spot and would cut the time taken to determine the results, he said.

The process will be hastened as these kits provide the results in about half-an-hour only, the director added.

Health officials said the rapid testing kits would help in expanding the testing in the areas designated as red zones.

These kits would first be used to test people in each red zone and would also be used to test the frontline health workers, the officials said.

"Afterwards, the testing areas will be increased with the increase in the number of kits," they added.

Jammu and Kashmir has so far reported 350 cases of coronavirus with five fatalities.

(With inputs from ENS)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 testing rapid test kits Jammu and Kashmir coronavirus cases Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp