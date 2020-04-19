STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Economic, industrial work to resume in Madhya Pradesh from April 20

Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal and some other red zone districts, which have reported bulk of cases and deaths, will not be permitted to resume economic activities.

coronavirus, masks, cycle, lockdown

A man sells masks amid lockdown. (Photo| EPS/ Meghana Sastry)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Twenty seven days after the nationwide lockdown due to the rapid spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, economic activity will resume from Monday in parts of Madhya Pradesh which haven’t reported COVID-19 cases at all or haven't reported any fresh cases.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a televised address to the state announced the resumption of economic activity in those districts and areas, which have either not reported any COVID-19 cases so far or have contained the spread of the infection through proactive efforts. Hitherto, coronavirus positive cases have been reported from 25 districts of the state.

The CM, however, added that Indore, Ujjain and Bhopal and some other red zone districts, which have reported bulk of cases and deaths, will not be permitted to resume economic or industrial activities.

“Economic and industrial activities will resume from Monday under strict pursuance of the central government guidelines. The activities, including resumption of industrial activities, road construction, dams and ponds construction and maintenance, besides work under the MGNREGA. But all that will function under strict pursuance of the safety and social distancing guidelines of the central government,” Chouhan said.

Importantly, the CM had meeting with industrial and business bodies in Bhopal on Saturday, where it was decided to allow resumption of industrial activities in non-containment zones along with several riders.

The CM also assured the farmers that entire Rabi crop, including wheat, chana and mustard will be procured by government at the MSP. “It has also been decided to allow traders to directly procure Rabi produce from farmers at reasonable rates from their fields or even organize local markets to buy produce from every village. Also, around Rs 3000 crore under the crop insurance scheme will be deposited in the accounts of farmers from next month, while forest produce of tribals will also be procured by government at MSPs,” announced Chouhan.

Corona Warrior govt staff to get Karmavir Medal on Independence Day

The CM further announced that all Corona Warrior employees of the state government, including cops, health department staff, sanitation and other staff who are engaged in control of the disease, enforcement of lock-down, sanitization and care of patients will be honoured with Karmavir Medal on Independence Day.

The list of such warriors, includes police inspector Devendra Chandravanshi, who died at an Indore hospital early today, after battling the Coronavirus for 18 days. “Besides honouring him with Karmavir Medal posthumously, Rs 50 lakh honorarium and extraordinary pension benefit entailing entire salary of his remaining period of service will be rendered to his family. His widow Sushma will be recruited as sub inspector in police,” added Chouhan.

Besides, all health department staff who are in close contact of COVID-19 positive patients or have selves turned Coronavirus positive while serving the patients will be rendered Rs 10,000 monthly honorarium.

