Haridwar, Nainital districts designated as red zones after COVID-19 cases spike

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand state government has designated Haridwar and Nainital as ‘red zones’ which means hotspots for COVID-19 after a spike in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in these two districts.

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the state government said, "We are taking every step to ensure that the epidemic is controlled and loss of lives prevented."

At present, Dehradun has 20 Coronavirus cases while in Nainital total 9 cases have been reported till date. Haridwar has 7 cases followed by Udham Singh Nagar (4), Pauri (1) and Almora (1).

Total 42 cases have been reported in the hill state till date out of which 7 have been cured.

Earlier, on Saturday, two more people, both in Haridwar had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) taking the state’s tally to 42 in the state.

The districts reporting high number of cases or high growth rate of infections are being marked as hotspots while districts where some cases have been found as non-hotspots and those which have reported no cases as green zones.

The districts or cities contributing over 80% of the cases in the country or the state are being classified as hotspots or red zone.

Last week, the central government divided the country into colour-coded areas depending on the level of infection— red zones indicate infection hotspots, orange some infection, while green denotes an area with no infections.

Earlier, on April 5, Uttarakhand police chief Anil Raturi had warned Jamaat followers that case of murder and attempt to murder will be registered against them if they fail to come forward.

More than 200 came forward till date and requested medical help.