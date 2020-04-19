STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It's official: Manipur has no COVID-19 cases, confirms CM after sole active patient tests negative

The 65-year-old patient was found to have contracted the disease following his return from the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamudddin.

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh

By PTI

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said the state no longer has any COVID 19- positive case, as the second patient, who was undergoing treatment at a hospital here, tested negative for the disease.

"Good news: the second #COVID19 patient who is undergoing treatment at RIMS, Imphal has reported negative of Novel Corona Virus disease. Now Manipur has zero positive case of COVID-19 as on date as the two cases of Manipur have been reported negative (sic)," the CM tweeted.

An official at the state health department said the man is "is likely to be discharged soon, if he tests negative for the disease the second time."

The first case in the state was that of a 23-year-old woman who had returned from the UK.

