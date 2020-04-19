Jharkhand: Total count reaches to 41 as 3 more tested positive for COVID-19

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 19th April 2020 10:52 PM

coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The total count of COVID-19 cases reaches to 41 in Jharkhand as three more people were tested positive by Sunday evening. 

Earlier, in the afternoon, four new cases were identified making a total of seven cases in a day. All the three positive cases belong to Ranchi’s Hindpiri, identified as Jharkhand’s hotspot with a total count of 23 cases alone from this locality. 

Notably, the first positive case was also found in Hindpiri after a Malaysian woman, who had attended Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, was tested positive on March 31. She, along with 17 other foreign nationals, was recovered from a local mosque in Ranchi on March 29 following which they were sent to the quarantine centre at Khelgaon. Later she was tested positive while others did not show any symptoms of the virus.

Officials in the health department told that out of the seven new cases, one is from Simdega, while the other 6 others belong to Ranchi, one from Bero and remaining five from Hindpiri.

Out of the total 41 cases tested positive so far, 24 are from Ranchi, 9 from Bokaro, 2 each from Hazaribagh, Dhanbad and Simdega. One each from Giridih and Koderma has also been tested positive of coronavirus. Jharkhand so far has also registered two deaths of coronavirus, one in Ranchi while other person was from Bokaro.

