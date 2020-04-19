Lockdown: Industries in green, orange zones in Maharashtra to be allowed to resume, says CM Uddhav 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra will resume some industrial activity in the green and orange coronavirus zones in the state a restricted manner from April 20, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said here on Sunday.

Industries in these zones will get permission to resume operations under some restrictions, Thackeray said in a video message.

"We have to turn this arthachakra (stuck wheel of the chariot of economy) from April 20," Thackeray said.

Industries ready to provide accommodation to their workers during the lockdown will be given food grain supply and permission for raw material from the state, he said.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

"The state government is allowing the industries from green and orange zones to start production and processing activities in a restricted manner. The industries will have to arrange the accommodation for their workers. They would not travel long distance for work," he said.

The green zones are those which have not reported any coronavirus case, while orange zones are the ones where only a few cases have been reported.

The chief minister also said that except for movement of essential services, all the district borders would remained sealed.

Thackeray said the state government has started a separate bank account for those who wish to contribute CSR funds to fight coronavirus.

Till Saturday, the state reported 3,648 coronavirus cases and 211 deaths.