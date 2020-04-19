Pregnant woman loses child after made to mop blood in hospital in Jharkhand

By Express News Service

RANCHI: 30-year old Rizwana Khatoon of Jamshedpur alleged that she lost her child even before its birth due to delay in getting medical assistance as she was asked by the hospital staff to clean up blood after she reached Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College and Hospital in Jamshedpur on Thursday.

The woman, in a letter written to Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday, further alleged that, had she been given medical assistance on time, she would not have lost her child.

The letter from the woman further stated that as it took her some time to clean up the blood spread on the floor, she was even beaten with slippers by the hospital staff on religious lines charging her of spreading coronavirus. As she was in intense pain, she immediately rushed to a private hospital where the doctors told that the child was dead.

The woman, through the letter, has requested Chief Minister Hemant Soren to take immediate action against the culprits so that such incident does not take place with others.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur Deputy Commissioner has ordered probe by forming a team asking it to submit report within 48 hours.

"A three-member team comprising Deputy Superintendent of MGM, Senior Magistrate of District Administration and Officer in Charge of concerned Police Station, asking them to investigate the matter and report within 48 hours,” said the Deputy Commissioner. The team was formed immediately after the letter was received on Sunday evening, he added.