STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Relaxed cops as self-disciplined Mizos stay home, stay safe

In the only 14 cases registered so far against lockdown violators, altogether 65 people have been arrested by the police. Their crime: Venturing out to travel from one place to another.

Published: 19th April 2020 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Mizoram police

Police in Mizoram capital Aizawl patrol roads which are deserted due to coronavirus lockdown. (Photo | Express)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: They say Mizos are born disciplined.

When cops elsewhere in the country are struggling to keep people indoors in the COVID-19 lockdown, the roads in Mizoram have remained deserted. Nobody is venturing out unnecessarily.

In the only 14 cases registered so far against lockdown violators, altogether 65 people have been arrested by the police. The offenders were basically people who had ventured out to travel from one place to another.

So far, the state recorded just one COVID-19 positive case. The police said people had been very cooperative.

“The violators in Mizoram are not like what you see in other places. Some people wanted to go to some places in their vehicles. So, we booked them. However, they were not disturbing the public as such,” Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia told this newspaper.

He said only those exempted from the purview of the lockdown, such as people engaged in the delivery of essential services, government officials etc, could be seen on the streets.

“Recently, curfew was clamped. When it was lifted, people protested. So, it had to be re-imposed on the requests of people,” Neihlaia said.

Aizawl-based activist-turned-politician Vanlalruata said the community-based organisations (CBOs) were playing a big role in disciplining people.

“People are not venturing out unnecessarily. They know what they should do and what they shouldn’t at this time. That awareness was created by the government, NGOs, church leaders and of course, the CBOs,” Vanlalruata said.

Reverend Rinsanga, who is the secretary of Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitu Committee which is a conglomerate of all church denominations, said they, besides some NGOs, had appealed to people to abide by the lockdown guidelines.

“The children in Mizoram are taught discipline at the Sunday schools in churches. So, a sense of discipline is inculcated among Mizos at a very tender age,” he said.

Mizoram is the only state in the country where there is no honking of vehicles or unnecessary overtaking. There is, however, one dark spot though in the Mizo society. At 2.04 per cent, the state has the highest HIV prevalence rate in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mizoram police COVID-19 lockdown coronavirus lockdown coronavirus violators corona warrior covid warriors
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp