Two CRPF men injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore terror strike stable

Head Constable Biswajit Ghosh and Constable Javid Ahmed, who suffered multiple injuries, however, are still in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the 92-Base Hospital.

Published: 19th April 2020 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

The Sopore attack comes a day after encounters in Shopian and Kishtwar. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The two CRPF personnel injured in a terror strike at Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla on Saturday evening have gone through a surgery and are now stated to be stable.

They suffered injuries after a terrorist with an AK-47 rifle struck at a security checkpoint at Sopore killing three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers in the second attack on security forces in less than 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the CRPF said that the postmortem of Head Constable Rajeev Sharma and Constables Chander B. Bhakare and Parmar Satyapal Singh Ahave been completed and their bodies will be transported to their homes in Bihar, Maharashtra and Gujarat respectively.

The dead CRPF personnel of the 179 Battallion on the paramilitary force were part of a joint security team manning a checkpoint in Sopore town when the assailant walked towards them and sprayed a volley of gunfire and scooted.

The three CRPF men died on the spot while the other two suffered multiple injuries and were evacuated to hospital. The terrorist managed to flee. A fledgling outfit, JK Fighters which owes allegiance to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the strike.

