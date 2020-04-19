STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With four new coronavirus cases, total count in Jharkhand reaches 38

Out of the total 38 cases tested positive so far, 21 are from Ranchi, 9 from Bokaro, 2 from Hazaribagh, 2 from Dhanbad one each from Giridih, Koderma and 2 from Simdega.

Security personnel stand guard on a deserted road at C block Jahangirpur area identified as COVID-19 hotspot during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI: With four new cases identified on Sunday, total count of COVID-19 infected persons increased to 38 in Jharkhand. First positive case was found in Ranchi on March 29 after a Malaysian woman who had attended Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, was tested positive on March 31.

Officials in the health department told that out of the four new cases, one is from Simdega, while the other three persons belong to Ranchi, one is from Bero and two from Hindpiri. 

Out of a total 93 test results which came on Sunday, 89 were tested negative, while four tested positive for coronavirus, it said.

Out of the total 38 cases tested positive so far, 21 are from Ranchi, 9 from Bokaro, 2 from Hazaribagh, 2 from Dhanbad one each from Giridih, Koderma and 2 from Simdega. Ranchi’s Hindpiri becomes the hotspot with maximum 21 cases in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand has also registered two deaths of coronavirus, one in Ranchi and the other in Bokaro. Other positive cases have been found in Hazaribagh, Giridih, Koderma, Bokaro and Simdega.

Notably, the State registered first-ever case of coronavirus when a Malaysian woman, who had come after attending Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin, was tested positive on March 31. She, along with 17 other foreign nationals, was recovered from a local mosque in Ranchi on March 29 following which they were sent to a quarantine centre at Khelgaon in Ranchi. Later she was tested positive while others did not show any symptoms of the virus.
 

