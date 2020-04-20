STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

108 cases in 24 hours take Gujarat COVID-19 tally beyond 1800, 67 dead so far

Three of these patients had underlying health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease.

Published: 20th April 2020 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Medics paste stickers outside the houses of COVID-19 suspects during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus in Ahmedabad Sunday April 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Four more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the toll in the state to 67, a health department official said on Monday.

Out of the four deaths, two each were reported from Ahmedabad and Surat, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Three of these patients had underlying health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease.

The deceased from Ahmedabad included two men, aged 59 and 54, while the victims from Surat were a 70-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman, the official said.

"Most of these COVID-19 patients had some health risk factors or co-morbid conditions or both. So far, only seven deceased (amounting to 10.44 per cent of the total deaths) were without any risk factors or co-morbid conditions," she said.

There were also patients with multiple comorbidities, and such victims accounted for 50 per cent of the deaths, the official said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 1,851 after 108 more people tested positive for the disease on Monday, an official said.

Among the new patients, 91 were reported from Ahmedabad, taking the total number of such cases in the district to 1,192.

Besides, six new cases were reported from Aravalli district, two each from Kutch, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Rajkot and Surat, and one each from Vadodara and Mehsana.

So far, 106 patients have been discharged after recovery, Ravi said.

Out of 1,676 active cases, 14 patients are in critical condition while 1,662 are stable, she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp