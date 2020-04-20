108 cases in 24 hours take Gujarat COVID-19 tally beyond 1800, 67 dead so far

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Four more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the toll in the state to 67, a health department official said on Monday.

Out of the four deaths, two each were reported from Ahmedabad and Surat, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Three of these patients had underlying health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease.

The deceased from Ahmedabad included two men, aged 59 and 54, while the victims from Surat were a 70-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman, the official said.

"Most of these COVID-19 patients had some health risk factors or co-morbid conditions or both. So far, only seven deceased (amounting to 10.44 per cent of the total deaths) were without any risk factors or co-morbid conditions," she said.

There were also patients with multiple comorbidities, and such victims accounted for 50 per cent of the deaths, the official said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 1,851 after 108 more people tested positive for the disease on Monday, an official said.

Among the new patients, 91 were reported from Ahmedabad, taking the total number of such cases in the district to 1,192.

Besides, six new cases were reported from Aravalli district, two each from Kutch, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Rajkot and Surat, and one each from Vadodara and Mehsana.

So far, 106 patients have been discharged after recovery, Ravi said.

Out of 1,676 active cases, 14 patients are in critical condition while 1,662 are stable, she said.