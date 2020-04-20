Amidst lockdown strategically important bridge over Subansiri river in Arunachal inaugurated

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst the nation-wide lockdown in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic, a low-key ceremony was held to inaugurate strategically important Daporijo bridge over Subansiri river in far-flung Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

Ministry of Defence (MoD) in its official release said, “Chief Minister of Arunachal Shri Pema Khandu inaugurated the bridge over video conferencing and opened it for traffic movement.”

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) completed the difficult and dangerous launch in record time adhering to all COVID-19 protocols to connect this strategic Line of Communication.

Work had started for the construction of the bridge on March 17 by 23 BRTF. Finally, after 27 days on April 14 the bridge was jacked down successfully and safely on the supports.

Ministry added, “It has been successfully upgraded from class 24 tons to class 40 tons thereby allowing heavier vehicles to pass catering for not only Army requirements but the future infrastructure development requirements of Upper Subansiri district.”

The old bridge had developed cracks making the movements untenable. This bridge on Daporijo River is a strategic link towards the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. All supplies, rations, constructional material and medicines pass over this bridge, said MoD.

Sources told the paper, “This Bridge is one of the two over River Subansiri which connect Daporji with rest of state. This and the other bridge at Tamin sustaining more than 600 villages and troops strength of around 3000 personnel manning the LAC which includes disputed Areas of Asaphila and Maza.” The 2017 Doklam standoff had raised the sensitivities in this area as well, added the source.

The bridge was completed with coordination and cooperation between the BRO, MoD and Arunachal Government. BRO is entrusted with the responsibility of development and sustenance of the country’s strategic road infrastructure. Of the 3488 km long Line of Actual Control with China 1126 lies with Arunachal Pradesh alone.

