STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army prioritises troop movement for Northern Command, office opened partially

The army had informed on April 16 that from 19 April to 03 May, offices in Army HQ, Command HQ and formation HQ may start functioning at 50 per cent strength.

Published: 20th April 2020 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has started functioning of its important offices and formations at the partial level on Monday and for movement of troops it has given the priority to those posted in sensitive Northern Command. Also, the exercise to regulate the movement and quarantine will continue further.

As the lockdown period was extended by the government from April 15 to May 3, the Army has prioritised troop movement for sensitive frontiers. “Priority I are all ranks of Northern Command and all Army Medical Corps, Army Dental Corps and Military Nursing Services personnel and Priority II are all ranks of Eastern Command plus officers & key appointments of other Commands as decided by respective Commands,” said Army.

The sensitive borders with Pakistan and China are looked after by the Army’s Northern and Eastern Commands. As part of revised instructions issued on Monday Army decided to allow movement for personnel who have Unit/ Duty Station within 500 km by private transport. They will rejoin only on receipt of specific instructions from units/formations/establishment that has granted leave/ Temporary Duty.

The army had informed on April 16 that from 19 April to 03 May, offices in Army HQ, Command HQ and formation HQ may start functioning at 50 per cent strength.

READ| This is how Indian Army is going to handle personnel rejoining from leave

Army has clarified that all personnel from Nepal presently on leave to remain at their home stations till such time the situation in Nepal stabilises/ the Government opens the border for the movement of personnel. Requisite move instructions will accordingly be passed to such personnel from their parent units/ Headquarters/ Establishments.

At any given point of time almost 4 to 4.5 lakh troops are either on leave or are on move for temporary duties, training or courses. Army has planned the broad Modalities/ Guidelines for rejoining in a phased manner considering the numbers of individuals rejoining keeping the requirement for smooth reporting, quarantine and onward dispersal to units.

Any individual whose leave station is within 500 kms of unit/duty station is allowed to directly report to the unit using private transport only. Individuals who does not fall within the 500 kms criteria will report to nearest unit/station headquarter in the private vehicle only.

After their joining, all personnel in the Army will be classified as Green (who have completed 14 days Quarantine period), Yellow (who need to undergo 14 days Quarantine period) and Red (Symptomatic requiring isolation and further treatment in COVID hospital).

Army informed, “In case of personnel do not move under supervision of military authorities, they will be considered Yellow and undergo 14 days quarantine again.”
 
However, these orders for reporting will not apply to in ‘Hotspots/ Containment Zones’. Individuals in Hotspots/ Containment zones will follow strictly 'No Movement' till the areas are de-notified as Containment zones.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Army Northern Command Coronavirus India under lockdown
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp