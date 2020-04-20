STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam man makes epic 2,800 km journey to reach home from Gujarat, survives by begging

Doctors at the Nagaon hospital said Jadav Gogoi was “tired but stable”. "We will send his samples to a laboratory for a COVID-19 test," said a doctor.

Published: 20th April 2020 03:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 03:22 PM   |  A+A-

Jadav Gogoi

Jadav Gogoi

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The dream East West Corridor was turned into a reality on Sunday amidst the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From the sea coast of Gujarat in the west to Nagaon in Assam, Jadav Gogoi hitchhiked and walked for 25 days. Fortunately, the migrant worker lived to tell the tale. 

With Rs 4,000 in his pocket, the 45-year-old had set out on the epic 2,800 km march on March 27 from the industrial town of Vapi in Gujarat close to the Union Territory of Daman.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

During his journey, the last leg through Bihar was the most painstaking. After entering Bihar, he had to walk the remaining stretch of around 1,000 km. It was at Raha of Nagaon district that members of the Asom Jatiatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) rescued him. Subsequently, he was admitted to the Bhogeswari Phukanani Civil Hospital in Nagaon.

AJYCP local leader Dibyajit Hazarika told this newspaper they learnt about the man after he had called up his family from Ahatguri in Nagaon district by using someone’s phone.

“I am from the same village as him -- Gadharia. When we learnt about his plight yesterday (Sunday), some of us, including actor Jitumoni Mahanta, went out in a vehicle in search of him. Finally at around 8 pm, we spotted him by the roadside near the toll gate at Raha. We took him to the Raha Police Station. Later, he was admitted to the hospital in Nagaon,” Hazarika said.

He said he was robbed of the Rs 4,000 he carried and other valuables on the way. He also said that he survived by begging, Hazarika added.

Doctors at the Nagaon hospital said Gogoi was “tired but stable”.

“It is natural that he will be tired. As he arrived from outside the state, we will send his samples to a laboratory for a COVID-19 test. We will put him in 14 days’ quarantine at the hospital or at his home, even if his lab reports turn out to be negative,” Dr. J Ahmed of the hospital said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam migrant worker Gujarat COVID-19 lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp