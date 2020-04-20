STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Avoid Chinese cuisine, eat desi food to fight COVID-19: Akal Takht jathedar

Stressing that the lockdown was not the way to prevent COVID-19, he said that in the long run even if it helps in saving five lives, it will lead to the death of 25 due to hunger and unemployment

Published: 20th April 2020 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Giani Harpreet Singh, Akal Takht Jathedar

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Akal Takht Jathedar (high priest) Giani Harpreet Singh has asked people to keep off Chinese and other cuisine to combat COVID-19 and other diseases. He exhorted people to go back to the traditional desi diet taken in villages to boost one’s immunity.

Talking in Amritsar, Singh said, "The lockdown is not the answer to this pandemic. We should change our habits and adopt our traditional culture. We should start eating desi food and only then will we be able to boost our immunity and thus be able to fight this virus and other diseases. We should avoid eating Chinese and other cuisines."

On a day when the Centre asked states to implement the COVID-19 restrictions strictly to contain the spread of the virus and with the Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh making it clear that there would be no relaxation till May 3, the high priest expressed his reservations about the success of the lockdown.

Stressing that the lockdown was not the way to prevent coronavirus, Harpreet Singh said that in the long run even if it helps in saving five lives, it will lead to the death of 25 people due to hunger and unemployment.

Asked about the case of Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa whose family has demanded a CBI inquiry into his death as they allege that it was due to the negligence of doctors, Singh said that the family should be given satisfaction.

Meanwhile, on the incident of a man and his son being beaten up and paraded naked in the police station by the state police in Khanna a few days back, he said that it was an unfortunate incident which should not have taken place and strict action should be taken against the guilty officers.

He said a similar incident took place in 2017 in Bathinda district and if police officials were taken to task at that time, this incident in Khanna would have not taken place.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akal Takht jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh Covid19 Coronavirus Chinese food
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    A wecome call. In fact
    9 hours ago reply
Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp