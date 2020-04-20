Bihar: Thousands at relief centres, quarantine facilities get food, clothes, essential items for free

By Express News Service

PATNA: Nitish Kumar government in Bihar seems to have become more benevolent as thousands of poor, unemployed and migrant workers now staying at disaster relief centres and quarantine centres are being provided with food, utensils, clothes, milk powder, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste, masks and sanitizers for free.

"Yes, the government is providing utensils, clothes, milk, soap, toothbrush and toothpaste to all those staying either at Disaster Relief Centres or the schools-turned quarantine centres across the state. Besides, sanitary napkins are also being provided to women", said the principal secretary of State disaster management department Pratyay Amrit.

The district magistrates of all the 38 districts have been directed to ensure availability of all the essential commodities.

In all, 196 Disaster Relief Centres are being run across the state. Additionally, 989 school buildings have been turned into quarantine centres. While around 63,000 people are staying at the disaster relief centres, 8200 are accommodated in quarantine centres.