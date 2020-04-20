Gujarat reports 201 new COVID-19 cases; tally touches 1939

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat on Monday reported 201 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the number of the affected people in the state to 1939, a Health official said.

Ahmedabad reported the highest number of 152 cases while Surat reported 27 and Vadodara 8, the official said.

"With this, the total number of cases in Ahmedabad city shot up to 1173. Majority of cases are being detected from coronavirus hotspot zones," said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

While Aravalli district has reported 6 new cases, Kutch, Panchmahal and Rajkot each reported two cases, while one patient was found positive for coronavirus in Mahisagar.

Four more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the toll in the state to 67, a health department official said on Monday.

Out of the four deaths, two each were reported from Ahmedabad and Surat, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Three of these patients had underlying health conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease.

The deceased from Ahmedabad included two men, aged 59 and 54, while the victims from Surat were a 70-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman, the official said.

"Most of these COVID-19 patients had some health risk factors or co-morbid conditions or both. So far, only seven deceased (amounting to 10.44 per cent of the total deaths) were without any risk factors or co-morbid conditions," she said.

There were also patients with multiple comorbidities, and such victims accounted for 50 per cent of the deaths, the official said.