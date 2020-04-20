STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IITs reach out to alumni abroad to help juniors stranded in foreign countries due to COVID-19

The IITs have appealed the alumni to offer accommodation and other possible help to the stranded students.

Published: 20th April 2020 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Together we can sail through - say several Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) who are reaching out to their alumni settled abroad to help the younger alumni and students stranded in foreign countries due to the COVID-19 situation.

Several IIT students, who were on semester exchange, internships and short term projects in various countries, are stranded due to lockdown restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The IITs have appealed the alumni to offer accommodation and other possible help to the stranded students.

"Six students from IIT Bombay, Madras, Delhi and Roorkee are currently stuck in Sweden where they went for semester exchange. They cannot come back due to international lockdown on travel. They are running out of money as well as accommodation.

"We requesting the alumni and friends of IITs in Sweden to help them the way they can," IIT Bombay Director, Subhasis Chaudhury, said in an email to the institute's alumni association.

In a social media post, Chaudhury, also appealed other IIT students stranded abroad to reach out to alumni but only when they really need it.

"Please note that since we will be depending on the benevolence of our alumni in different countries, send your request only when you really need it," he said.

The IIT Delhi's team for alumni affairs is also coordinating between the students stranded abroad and the alumni who can help them with accommodation.

"A large number of universities in the US and Europe have closed down and students may have been asked to vacate their dormitories. If you are struggling to find accommodation and facing problems, please write to us.

"We shall try to locate senior alumni close to you who may be willing to help you at this time," the institute had said in an advisory.

According to Sanjeev Sanghi, IIT's Dean of Alumni Affairs, "We have a big network of alumni abroad and they have also expressed the desire to help those who are stranded.

We have been coordinating between them so that our recent alumni or current students can stay with the older ones. This is a crucial time but together we can sail through."

Regular updates are shared by the IITs on their social media pages about information of students or alumni in help prompting the ones in the area to reach out to them.

Coronavirus deaths have surged past 1,60,000 worldwide with nearly a quarter of them in the United States.

In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 543 and the number of cases climbed to 17,265 in the country on Monday.

The country is in a lockdown since March 25.

The lockdown has been extended till May 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 coronavirus IIT
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp