STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown violations: MHA teams to assess ground situation in West Bengal

The decision has been taken after ground reports and intelligence inputs suggested that the West Bengal government and the local police are involved in the violation of lockdown guidelines.

Published: 20th April 2020 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

PWD staff of West Bengal working at State Secretariat during coronavirus lockdown. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Taking note of alleged violations of lockdown guidelines, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to send 10 members two Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) to West Bengal, which will assess the ground situation and submit a report after visiting multiple locations in the State in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision has been taken after ground reports and intelligence inputs suggested that the West Bengal government and the local police are involved in the violation of lockdown guidelines.

A wake-up call by the MHA was given to West Bengal 10 days back when West Bengal was asked to follow the lockdown guidelines after the State government allegedly allowed a religious congregation, endangering the lives of people amid COVID-19 scare.

In its latest order of sending teams to West Bengal, the MHA has said that in some of the districts of the country a number of violations of the lockdown measures have been reported, posing a serious health hazard and risk for spread of COVID-19, which is against the general interest of the public.

"These violations are, inter alia, of the following types. incidents of violence on frontline healthcare professionals; complete violations of social distancing norms outside banks, PDS shops, etc., and in market places; movement of private and commercial vehicles with passengers in urban areas, and so on," the MHA has said.

"After analysing the prevalence of such violations in major hotspot districts, it is clear to the Central government that the situation is especially serious in Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Parganas North, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri districts in the State of West Bengal," MHA says while ordering to send teams which will give a report to the Central government over the violation of lockdown guidelines.

On April 10, the MHA in its letter has said that that as per the reports received from security agencies, gradual dilution of lockdown has been reported from West Bengal, with an increase in the number of exemptions being provided by the State government.

"For instance shops relating to non-essential item have been allowed to function. There is no regulation in the vegetable, fish, mutton markets where people have been thronging in complete violation of social distancing norms," MHA has said while giving details of the locations.

The MHA has also said that police allowed a religious congregation and free ration has been distributed not through the institutional delivery system but by political leaders.

The IMCTs will make an on the spot assessment of the situation, issue necessary directions to the State authorities for the redressal of the situation, and submit their report to the Central government in the larger interest of the general public.

The Home Ministry has asked the Ministry of Civil Aviation to provide air transport and has asked West Bengal government to provide local transport, accommodation and other assistance to the team members. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal West Bengal government COVID-19 coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak MHA lockdown violation
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp