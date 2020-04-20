Official rubbishes reports of elephants contracting COVID-19 in Rajaji Tiger Reserve 

By ANI

DEHRADUN (Uttarakhand): Range officer of Rajaji Tiger Reserve on Monday said reports of elephants in Chilla range contracting COVID-19 are false and baseless.

All animals and staff at the Rajaji Tiger Reserve are coronavirus free, Ranger Anil Kumar Panauli said.

"Rumours were being circulated across various media platforms and on social media that elephants here have tested positive for COVID-19. These are all lies and misleading stories," Panauli told ANI.

According to authorities, the Rajaji Tiger Reserve reserve has been sealed during the lockdown and nobody is allowed to enter.