Prashant Kishor attacks Nitish for giving travel pass to Bihar BJP MLA amid lockdown

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has latched onto a travel pass issued to a BJP MLA for questioning Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s moral grounds given that hundreds of students are stranded at the coaching hub of Kota, Rajasthan due to lockdown.

Incidentally, the Bihar CM had contended that the way the Uttar Pradesh government had dispatched buses to Kota for rescuing students would be “injustice” to the principle of lockdown.

On April 15, the Nawada administration — valid from April 16 to 25 — issued travel pass to BJP MLA Anil Kumar for enabling his son’s return from Kota. Kishor tweeted a copy of the pass and tagged Nitish to attack his former boss.

“Now his (Nitish Kumar) government has given special permission to a BJP MLA to bring his son from Kota. Nitish ji, what does your dignity say now?”

Soon, opposition leaders took the cue to lash out at the NDA government for adopting an unfair stand towards thousands of students.

Leader of Opposition and RJD chief Tejashawi Yadav also took a similar line.

“This is nothing but double standard of the government towards the common people,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Anil Kumar issued a statement saying that he went to Kota with a valid pass issued for an emergency.

“It was not an act violating the lockdown or granted under special privileges. The allegations are baseless.” He added that the pass was issued after completing all formalities.