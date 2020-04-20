Rajasthan bucks global trends with more infected youths than elderly corona patients

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: As Rajasthan battles the corona crisis, government data reveals that a larger proportion of the corona-infected people are the youth of the state, quite in contrast to the global trend.

Of the total positive cases found so far in Rajasthan, 62 percent of the patients are below 40. While the age-wise analysis of the patients in the state shows that the maximum percentage belong to the age group of 21-40 years, the global data suggests that most persons suffering from the deadly disease are in the above 60 category.

Interestingly, the percentage of patients over 60 in Rajasthan is only 10.88 of the total. From this peculiar data, it seems that the elderly have been less infected in Rajasthan and its the youth in the state who are more vulnerable to the virus.

There are a total of 1351 COVID-19 patients in the state. Of the total patients in the state, 826 patients are below 40. They constitute 62% of the total number. Under 10 years of age are 82 patients, 214 of 11 to 20 years, 288 of 21 to 30 years, 242 of 31 to 40 years, 170 of 41 to 50 years, 143 of 51 to 60 years, 61 to 107 of 70 years, 28 of 71 to 80 years and 12 of 81 to 90 years. Four children under 1 year are also infected.

This shows that about 23 per cent of the patients are aged between 40 to 59 years. A maximum 22 per cent of patients are 20 to 30 years old. The Percentage of patients under 10 is 5.93 per cent. Similary it is 15.7 per cent for 10 to 20 years, 22.22 per cent for 20 to 30 years, 19.53 per cent for 30 to 40 years, 13.59 per cent for 40 to 50 years, 11.33 per cent for 50 to 60 years, 8.09 per cent for 60 to 70 year olds, 2.48 per cent or 70 to 80 years old and 1.08 per cent for 80 to 90years.

This trend was significantly lower when compared to findings from other countries. However, compared to many western countries, Rajasthan also had a younger population directly affecting the proportion of COVID-19 cases. The bulk of cases in the age group below 40 years is 62 per cent in Rajasthan.

Dr Rateesh Sareen Consultant Pathologist Assistant Medico-legal director SDMH Jaipur remarks that the data so far is although limited but still it gives interesting insight ."These trends are just opposite to western countries. It seems that staying home advice has been taken seriously by the elderly population.

The government by its information campaign has been able to connect well with the elderly and the call of staying indoor has been well taken up. It is also pertinent to mention that the societal and family system in India largely based on joint families with parents living with children unlike in the West

where the elderly live alone and have to manage their daily chores on their own. We would like to watch over again after a few weeks to see whether this trend remains the same or there is any reversal."