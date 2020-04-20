Ranchi administration faces tough time disposing bodies of COVID-19 victims

By Express News Service

RANCHI: After locals protested recently against the burial of a Corona victim, the Ranchi administration has identified a place for disposal of bodies in an exigency measure to deal with any situation arising out of an increase in toll.

But locals of Nyle-gadha village in Bundu, about 30 km from Ranchi, are also up in arms on learning that the administration had zeroed in on the site. The administration, meanwhile, is also readying an electric crematorium, which was lying unused for the last few years in the city, for the purpose.

On March 12, the people had taken to the streets and created a ruckus for several hours when they learnt that the body of a coronavirus patient was being brought to a graveyard at Ratu Road. Protests again broke out when the administration reached two other burial grounds. Finally, the body was laid to rest after a delay of over 12 hours.

Learning its lessons from the episode, the Ranchi administration identified the place near Nyle-gadha village for disposing of the bodies in case the need arises.

“We have identified the place at Tymara Ghati in Bundu,” said Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray.

But, locals are opposing the move.

They also met the Bundu SDO and handed over a letter addressing CM Hemant Soren saying they would not allow their area for such a risky plan.