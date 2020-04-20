Survey to discern issues with work from home setup

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Public policy Research Centre (PPRC), a BJP think-tank, has commenced a survey on the work from home situations amid anticipation that the post-COVID-19, workplaces would be entirely different.

The NITI Aayog also had discussed the issue of work from home this week with industry representatives. Experts had said that the eco-system is not convenient for work from home currently, and much infrastructure would need to be developed to enable the efficiency of work from home.

The survey seeks to enlist views of both the employees and the managers, with its Director Sumeet Bhasin saying that the effort is to find solutions for bottlenecks in working from home, with full normalcy not seen in the immediate future and the social distancing set to become part of the work culture.