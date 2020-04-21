Biahr government orders private medical units to resume service amid growing COVID-19 cases

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Now, resumptions of all medical services by private healthcare units in Bihar have become the need of hour amid growing number of COVID-19 infections in the state.

Taking all-out efforts to die down the outbreak, the state health department has directed the management of all private hospitals, diagnostic centres, pathological labs, clinics and other health services providing institutions to ensure immediate resumption of services with total safety measures being maintained.

The order has been issued to all the district magistrates (DMs) and the civil surgeons to ensure the resumption of private health care services as per the standard safety guidelines of goverment of India. As per a conservative estimate, there are more than 1 lakh private hospitals, clinics and other centres in the state.

According to the order, issued by the state's Principal Secretary (Health) Sanjay Kumar, all heads of private hospitals, clinics and other centres of diagnostic and pathological services were directed to ensure availability of all staffs, safety kits like the PPEs, masks for both staffs and patients.

The proper medical equipments and ample availability of drugs have also been made mandatory in the private hospitals and other healthcare-related institutions. "It has also been directed to implement the Infection Control Protocol, developed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare without any laxity," Kumar said, adding that details of screening of any suspected coronavirus patient have also been asked to be out in record.

The department has also made it mandatory to keep records of screening of patients of influenza like illness and if any suspected case of coronavirus is detected, report it to the Chief Secretary within 3 hours.

"Besides all this, private hospitals and clinics or other clinical or pathological centres have also been directed to maintain the contract history of the persons found suspected with coronavirus infection. Details have to be reported to the civil surgeon of concerned district within 24 hours," the order stated.

The principal secretary has made it clear that contravention of direction in the order may invite punitive action also against the responsible persons.