BJP’s Youth Wing steps up to help needy during coronavirus lockdown

The BJYM has taken pledge to continue our efforts till lockdown is over, he added.

Published: 21st April 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

BJYM distributed ration to 400 families in Maharashtra

BJYM distributed ration to 400 families in Maharashtra. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following the footsteps of its parent organisation—Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Monday has launched an initiative to provide relief and ration to destitute and needy suffering from lockdown due to outbreak of coronavirus.  

The youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headed by Lok Sabha MP Poonam Mahajan, has helped over 70, 000 people with medicines and essentials and distributed over 40 lakh food packets since April 1.

With an objective to reach out to people through various social media platforms with hashtag  #BJYMCares, it has given ration to over 12 lakh families with the assistance of helplines number. Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha claimed that it had received over three lakh calls till April 18.

"Through our BJYM state, district and mandal level organisations, we connect to thousands of people in need across the country. We have given them food, essentials, medicines and helped them in the best way we can," said Impreet Singh Bakshi, national secretary,  BJYM.So far on Twitter, #BJYMCares has over 66 crore impressions.

"BJP JP Nadda Ji told us feeding a poor is the greatest form of service to the nation and humanity. So, BJYM is trying, in this hour of distress, to feed as many poor people as it can under the leadership of its president Poonam Mahajanji, who has taken the lead to reach out to every single needy citizen across the country," said Bakshi.The BJYM has taken pledge to continue our efforts till lockdown is over, he added.

Twitter helps

With an objective to reach out to people through various social media platforms with hashtag  #BJYMCares, it has given ration to over 12 lakh families with the assistance of helplines number.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    What about RSS? I saw one photo distributing food to all irrespective of caste
    9 hours ago reply
