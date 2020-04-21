STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre’s petition on Parliament House is misleading: Environmentalists

The activists said they are shocked that the EAC is considering this project when India is under lockdown and dealing with a health emergency. 

A deserted view of Parliament House during the ongoing Budget session in New Delhi on Monday.

A deserted view of Parliament House. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

NEW DELHI: Ahead of an Expert Appraisal Committee’s (EAC) meeting to decide on green clearance to the Rs 922 crore parliament building project, environmentalists have written to the Environment Ministry to reject the application as it is misleading and incomplete.

The new Parliament building is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project.

“You are also clearly aware that the Change of Land Use for 8 plots meant for the project is pending before the Supreme Court. By rushing through a decision on this project, the EAC will knowingly create a fait accompli situation and risk imposing costs on the government exchequer when the outcome of the litigation is still pending,” they wrote.

The EAC meeting is scheduled to meet on April 22. 

The Centre has submitted a revised application after the EAC deferred its nod last month.

