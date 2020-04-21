STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Complaints received from West Bengal on quality of RT-PCR kits: ICMR

Temporary arrangements have been made so as to enable the state to handle the crisis, it added.

Published: 21st April 2020 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 12:51 AM   |  A+A-

A Healthcare worker collecting blood sample from a person to test it using rapid testing kit.

A Healthcare worker collecting blood sample from a person to test it using rapid testing kit. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ICMR has received complaints related to repeat testing of patients in West Bengal as the RT-PCR kits were not working properly, it said on Monday.

Temporary arrangements have been made so as to enable the state to handle the crisis, it added.

Addressing its daily briefing on COVID-19, head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Raman R Gangakhedkar said the RT-PCR kits are approved by the US FDA.

The RT-PCR test is the gold standard for frontline test for COVID-19.

"They (West Bengal) complained that the RT-PCR kits were not working properly because of which they had to do repeat tests.

"One has to keep in mind that such kits need to be kept below 20 degrees Celsius temperature. If the temperature is higher, proper test results are not obtained. The complaint about repeat testings may have arisen since the technician may have kept the kits and tried the tests at room temperature.

"We have told the West Bengal government that the kits we use at NIV are sufficient for 10,000 tests and these kits are available at NICED, Kolkata," Gangakhedkar said, adding that these are being provided for temporary use to enable the state deal with the crisis.

Replying to a question on rapid antibody tests coming under the scanner over quality issues, he said rapid tests are not used for individual diagnosis the world over.

"The rapid antibody test is not used for individual diagnosis, as we do not know how powerful the antibody developed will be against the virus.

It can be used for surveillance and consistent errors will not affect assessment of infection trends in epidemiological surveys," Gangakhedkar added.

India procured five lakh rapid antibody testing kits from China last week and these were being distributed to states for the districts with a high-burden of the infection, health ministry officials said.

Regarding some states raising concerns over the quality of the kits, Gangakhedkar said rapid antibody tests are CE-IVD approved and quality tests were already done to check their sensitivity and specificity as claimed, and they were found to be satisfactory.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RT PCR kit ICMR West Bengal
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp