Coronavirus lockdown: Two workers on way home on foot run over by train in Chhattisgarh

As no transport services are available due to travel restrictions, they decided to walk along the rail route, the official said.

For representational purposes

By PTI

KORBA: Two labourers who were heading towards their home on foot due to the coronavirus lockdown were killed after being run over by a freight train in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district on Tuesday, police said.

The mishap took place around 8 am between Udalkachhar and Darritola railway stations under Mandendragarh police station limits in Koriya.

As per preliminary information, the victims, Kaleshwar Rajwade (21) and Gulab Rajwade (20), along with two other workers left from Pendra-Marwahi-Gaurela district on Monday to reach their native villages in Surajpur district, located around 130 km from Pendra, by walking along the rail tracks, a police official said.

All the four men were pursuing training on fertilizer manufacturing in Pendra, but it was suspended after the lockdown came into force last month.

ALSO READ: COVID-19 LIVE

As no transport services are available due to travel restrictions, they decided to walk along the rail route, the official said.

After an overnight journey, they reached a spot between Udalkachhar and Darritola stations on Anuppur- Ambikapur rail line, located around 80 km from Pendra, where the two victims sat on the track to have breakfast while the two other workers went to get water.

The victims failed to notice the goods train approaching towards the spot where they were sitting on the tracks and were crushed to death, the official said.

The other two workers informed the police about the incident and the bodies were sent for post mortem, he said.

An accidental death report was registered and further investigation was underway, he added.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the death of the two workers, and instructed the district authorities concerned to provide necessary assistance to their families immediately.

