COVID-19: Six more deaths take Gujarat toll to 77, positive cases cross 2000

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 77 in Gujarat as six more people succumbed to the disease, a health official said on Tuesday.

Five of these deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, and one from Bhavnagar, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

All the victims suffered from co-morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension and kidney disease, she said.

The deceased included four women and two men, all in the age group of 50 to 72 years, she said.

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat crossed the 2,000-mark and rose to 2,066 after 127 more people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 69 were reported from Surat and 50 from Ahmedabad.

Besides, Rajkot and Valsad reported two cases each while Aravalli, Gir Somnath, Kheda and Tapi reported one case each, the official said.

Out of 1,858 active cases, 19 patients are on ventilator support, while the condition of 1,839 is stable, the official said.

So far, 131 patients from the state have been discharged after recovery.