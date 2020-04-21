STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IIT-Kanpur, SGPGIMS develop alternative to N-95 masks

The Positive Pressure Respirator System is essentially made up of a comfortable and leak-proof transparent enclosure for mouth and nose.

Published: 21st April 2020 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus; masks

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

KANPUR: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) and Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), in a joint project, have developed a working prototype of a Positive Pressure Respirator System (PPRS) to address the problem of acute global scarcity of N-95 respirator masks which are a critical component of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits.

The team behind the project include Professor Nachiketa Tiwari of IIT-Kanpur and Professor Devendra Gupta, in-charge, Covid-19 ICU at SGPGIMS.

Prof Tiwari said that the PPRS is a much safer alternative to the N-95 respirator since the existing N-95 respirator does not protect the user if there is an imperfect seal between the mask and the face, as there is negative pressure inside the mask.

"In contrast, the PPRS provides uncontaminated air by using positive pressure. Thus, contaminated air from the room cannot enter the PPRS even in presence of any leakage," Prof Tiwari explained.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

He said that as compared to the PPRS, N-95 respirator is only 95 per cent efficient, thus posing risk of infection to health professionals working in isolation wards with large number of Corona infected patients for longer durations. The PPRS eliminates this risk as well.

The PPRS is essentially made up of a comfortable and leak-proof transparent enclosure for mouth and nose, which receives positive pressure air from a portable, light, and wearable air-bottle. It also has a trolley-mounted oxygen cylinder. The device can deliver uncontaminated air for over six hours. It uses locally produced reliable one-way valves to avoid the inflow of contaminated air.

The new PPRS incorporates multiple design features to protect the user from contamination and has a free size design.

Prof Tiwari said that the PPRS devices can be produced in very large numbers in a very short time frame across the country. The design team has also developed a product-process video, which can be viewed to manufacture the device locally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IIT Kanpur SGPGIMS N 95 maks coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
'India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed'
This 68-year-old dog lover feeds 100 strays even during lockdown
Vehicles wait in various lanes at the Vashi Toll Plaza during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Navi Mumbai Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Citizens take to streets as India partially opens up after 26 days of lockdown
Workers clear out plants from a polyhouse at a farm in Doddaballapur near Bengaluru. Growers are not able to find any takers for their flowers with markets closed following the nationwide lockdown | Shriram BN
Bloom to bust: Flower growers lose Rs 100 crore in a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp