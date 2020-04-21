STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kashmiri journalist Gowhar Geelani booked for 'glorifying terrorism' on social media

The statement added that several complaints have also been received against the said individual for threatening and intimidating the public.

Published: 21st April 2020 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

Author and journalist Gowhar Geelani (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: The J&K Cyber Police have taken cognizance of "misuse of social media" and filed an FIR after receiving information about author and journalist Gowhar Geelani "indulging in unlawful activities through his posts and writings on social media".

The J&K Police said in a statement that the Cyber Police Station of Kashmir Zone has received information through reliable sources that an individual namely Gowher Geelani was indulging in unlawful activities through his posts and writings on social media, which were prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of India.

"The unlawful activities include glorifying terrorism in Kashmir Valley, causing disaffection against the country and causing fear or alarm in the minds of public which may lead to commission of offences against public tranquility and the security of the state," the statement said.

The statement added that several complaints have also been received against the said individual for threatening and intimidating the public.

"A case under the relevant sections of the law has been registered at the Cyber Police Station and investigation has been initiated," the police statement said.

Earlier, J&K Police had booked a Kashmiri photojournalist, Masrat Zehra, under UAPA for posting for "uploading antinational posts with criminal intention."

The J&K Police also filed a general FIR in connection with a news item published in a national daily regarding an encounter in Shopian South Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gowhar Geelani Freedom of press Jammu and Kashmir
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • a.k.sehanobis

    Some say
    16 hours ago reply
Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp