STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pakistan Army resorts to heavy shelling along LoC in two sectors in Poonch

Fear has heightened among villagers along the LoC in Rajouri, Poonch and Kupwara since three civilians were killed last week in shelling by Pakistan.

Published: 21st April 2020 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Army

For representational purposes (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistan Army on Tuesday resorted to intense shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in two sectors of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, drawing befitting retaliation from the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said.

"At about 1720 hours, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Kirni and Qasba sectors," he said.

Earlier at about 11.20 AM, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Kerni sector, the spokesperson said.

He said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly and cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

However, there was no immediate report of any casualty during the shelling by Pakistan, the spokesperson said.

This is the 15th consecutive day of shelling and firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

Fear has heightened among villagers along the LoC in Rajouri, Poonch and Kupwara since three civilians were killed last week in shelling by Pakistan.

There were a total of 646 incidents of ceasefire violation along the International Border (IB) as well as the LoC between January 1 and February 23 this year, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said in March.

Over 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan's troops were recorded in 2019.

There is a 198-km IB and over 510 km of LoC with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan Army Poonch LoC
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp