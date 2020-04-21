STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PCI issues notice to Maharashtra govt over prohibition of door-to-door delivery of newspapers

The Maharashtra government on Saturday decided to stop door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines to contain the spread of coronavirus infection in the state.

newspapers-media-journalism

Image of newspapers used for representational purposes only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Press Council of India on Tuesday issued a notice to the Maharashtra government over prohibition of door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines in the state, seeking an explanation and expressing concern over the issue.

However, on Tuesday it revised its last week's guidelines and said the curb will be in force only in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune city, both COVID-19 hotspots.

Press Council of India (PCI) Chairman C K Prasad noted with concern the order of the Maharashtra government, a PCI statement said.

It said the order did not adhere to the central government's directive issued on March 23 to Chief Secretaries of all States and UTs to ensure operational continuity of print media in view of the threat of COVID-19 outbreak.

The Press Council of India (PCI) had also advised all state governments and administrative authorities to take necessary measures to ensure the smooth functioning of media during the lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

"Taking suo motu cognizance on the issue, the Chairman has issued a notice for comments to the Chief Secretary to the Government of Maharashtra," the PCI statement said.

