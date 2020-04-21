STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police officer infected with COVID-19 dies in Indore hospital

This is the second casualty of a cop due to COVID-19 within 48 hours in Madhya Pradesh.

Published: 21st April 2020 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 12:17 PM

A team of doctors wearing protective suits check slum dwellers during a house-to-house health survey at Vallabh Nagar during the nationwide lockdown imposed in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Bhopal Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A 59-year-old police inspector died due to Coronavirus led respiratory complications at a private hospital in Indore early on Tuesday.

The police officer named Yashwant Pal was posted as station in-charge in Ujjain.

This is the second casualty of a cop due to COVID-19 within 48 hours in Madhya Pradesh, which has so far reported 1503 positive cases and 77 deaths.

Pal, who was posted as the in-charge of Neelganga police station in Ujjain district, was admitted at the SAIMS Hospital in Indore ten days back and was in serious condition since then.

According to doctors at the hospital, Pal's Oxygen saturation rate was 60% and he had developed Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) after which he was put on ventilator support.

He lost the battle against the deadly virus at 5 am on Tuesday.

Earlier on Sunday wee hours, a 43-year-old police inspector Devendra Chandravanshi (who was posted in Indore) had died due to COVID-19 triggered Pulmonary Embolism. 

"Humble tribute to Yashwant Pal Ji, station in-charge of Ujjain Nilganga, who gave up his life at the altar of duty while fighting COVID19! May God place his virtuous soul at his feet and provide support to the mournful family. We all are with his family," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 52 lives in Indore alone. Indore is one of the worst-hit towns in Madhya Pradesh.

Indore's tally of COVID-19 positive cases has climbed to 915.

A total of 18,601 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 590 deaths. 3,252 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

(With ANI inputs)

Coronavirus
