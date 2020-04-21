Quarantined man in Jharkhand jumps from third floor of hospital, dies

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A man, quarantined at Ranchi’s Lake View Hospital, jumped from the third floor of the building on suspicion of coming in contact with a coronavirus positive patient on April 16. He died during treatment.

The deceased, identified as Mangal Kacchap, was a staff of Birsa Munda Airport. He was infected with the virus after coming in contact with a retired Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) while shifting him to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon by an Air Ambulance. Later, the retired DDC was tested positive and died of brain hemorrhage during treatment in Gurgaon.

According to Police, Kacchap jumped from the third floor of the hospital building at around 11 am in the morning.

“He was critically injured after jumping from the third floor of Lake View Hospital and succumbed to his injuries during treatment at RIMS,” said the officer in charge of Bariatu Police Station Sapan Mahta. Prima facie it appears that he jumped from the building under depression, he added.

The OC, however, said investigations are on to find out the actual reasons for suicide.

Other persons, quarantined along with the deceased, told police that he appeared to be a bit disturbed and wanted to go home. More than 70 people, including hospital staff, have been quarantined in the hospital after the reports that retired DDC, who was undergoing treatment in Ranchi before being shifted to Gurgaon, was tested positive of coronavirus.