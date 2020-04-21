STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SC asks Centre to consider PIL seeking minimum wages for migrant workers during COVID-19 lockdown

PIL seeks direction to Centre and states to ensure payments of minimum wages to all migrant workers within a week and alleged that despite govt measures, labourers still lack access to amenities.

Published: 21st April 2020 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Centre to consider the contents of a PIL which has sought direction to central as well as the state governments to "jointly and severally" ensure payments of minimum wages to all migrant workers who are suffering during the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai, through video conferencing, was hearing the PIL filed by activists Harsh Mander and Anjali Bhardwaj seeking enforcement of fundamental right to life for migrant workers and payment of wages to them as they have allegedly been left without work or food following the lockdown.

"This Petition is filed...seeking inter alia, to direct Central Government and the State Government to jointly and severally ensure payments of wages/minimum wages to all the migrant workers within a week," the bench noted in its order.

The bench took into consideration the materials and the contentions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the activists, and said, "We call upon the respondent-Union of India to look into such material and take such steps as it finds fit to resolve the issues raised in the petition".

It disposed of the PIL.

Bhushan said the PIL is seeking a direction to the Centre and states to "jointly and severally" ensure payments of minimum wages to all migrant workers within a week and alleged that despite governmental measures, thousands of labourers still lack access to basic amenities.

He said that studies conducted by NGOs indicate that there are several areas where the aid is not reaching to the migrant workers.

The law officer, referring to the status report, submitted that various measures are in place to address the issues concerning the migrant workers and helpline number has been provided to report on the implementation at the ground level.

He said that whenever any complaint with regard to food and other things is received, the authorities take action immediately.

Bhushan, on the other hand, said that a study has been conducted on many such workers and around 96 per cent has not received ration from the government and they have not been paid any money .

The law officer said many NGOs have been helping poor people during the need of this hour along with the government and asked cannot the petitioners help such workers in any other way besides filing PILs.

Bhushan said there were more than four crore migrant workers in the country and 15 lakhs of them have been put in crowded shelter homes and it made mockery of the system.

The government has recognised the need for payment to these workers by asking the private employers to pay their workers, but most of the employers do no have have money to pay.

The PIL has sought enforcement of fundamental right to life for migrant workers and payment of wages to them as they have been left without work or food following the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

The plea said that fundamental right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution needs to be enforced for migrant workers who are severely affected by the lockdown ordered by the government on March 24.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant workers Supreme court PIL PIL migrant workers COVID 19 Covid lockdown Coronavirus
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp