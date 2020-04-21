STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Thane cops sing to keep people home during COVID-19 lockdown

Senior inspector Jitendra Rathod of the Chitalsar police station moves from one housing complex to the next, singing to residents to remain indoors.

Published: 21st April 2020 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2020 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

THANE: Having tried all possible methods to prevent citizens from stepping out of their homes during the COVID-19 lockdown, Thane police personnel have now resorted to door-to-door singing and public aartis.

With the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rising by the day, policemen in Mumbai and Thane cities have been on duty round the clock to ensure that the lockdown is enforced in the strictest possible manner to control the spread of the pandemic.

When lathi-charging with fibre sticks and punishments like sit-ups failed to deter people from violating the lockdown, some policemen in Thane decided to adopt a softer approach.

Senior inspector Jitendra Rathod of the Chitalsar police station moves from one housing complex to the next, singing to residents to remain indoors.

In another instance, when a group of people were seen walking near Kashintah Ghanekar Theatre here on Sunday, some police personnel performed an aarti and sang a song, requesting them to stay home for the sake of their health.

The policemen ensured that the group cleared the scene by the end of the song.

The nationwide lockdown, which has been in force since March 24, has been extended till May 3, with partial relaxations given to a few industries since April 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thane cops Thane Police COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
The robot Nightingale-19
This Kerala robot serves food to coronavirus patients in isolation wards
A medic pushes a stretcher outside Government Medical College during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Jammu Monday April 20 2020. (Photo | PTI)
India's corona death rate just 0.41%, but estimated cases above 1 lakh
TN man makes ambulance his home, takes people to hospital for free
Is COVID-19 turning Asia's largest slum Dharavi into a ticking time bomb?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
Coronavirus spread like fire in Mumbai's Dharavi, number crosses 185
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Mob pelted stones at us, damaged ambulance: Friend of Chennai doctor whose burial was stopped
Gallery
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the most loved footballers of this generation. From former teammates to rivals, this is how some of the legends like to remember the playmaker.
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele to Beckham, here is why everyone loves the iconic Brazil playmaker
North Korea is in the news once again following reports of its third-generation leader Kim Jong Un's fragile health condition after surgery. The dictator state, which remains largely unknown to the rest of the world, is also a land of bizarre laws and traditions. Here are a few of them that will make you thank your stars for not being born inside its borders. (Photo | AP)
Only in Kim Jong Un's North Korea: 10 unbelievable laws, practices in Pyongyang that can leave you shocked
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp