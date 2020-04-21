Thane cops sing to keep people home during COVID-19 lockdown

By PTI

THANE: Having tried all possible methods to prevent citizens from stepping out of their homes during the COVID-19 lockdown, Thane police personnel have now resorted to door-to-door singing and public aartis.

With the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rising by the day, policemen in Mumbai and Thane cities have been on duty round the clock to ensure that the lockdown is enforced in the strictest possible manner to control the spread of the pandemic.

When lathi-charging with fibre sticks and punishments like sit-ups failed to deter people from violating the lockdown, some policemen in Thane decided to adopt a softer approach.

Senior inspector Jitendra Rathod of the Chitalsar police station moves from one housing complex to the next, singing to residents to remain indoors.

In another instance, when a group of people were seen walking near Kashintah Ghanekar Theatre here on Sunday, some police personnel performed an aarti and sang a song, requesting them to stay home for the sake of their health.

The policemen ensured that the group cleared the scene by the end of the song.

The nationwide lockdown, which has been in force since March 24, has been extended till May 3, with partial relaxations given to a few industries since April 20.